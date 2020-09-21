Police: Two men in custody after Hazelwood man shot dead in Dellwood

DELLWOOD — Two men are charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Sunday in north St. Louis County, according to a Monday news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, police say Deron Wickerson, 28, of Hazelwood, was arguing with two men on Westdell Drive in Dellwood, and the two men shot Wickerson as he tried to leave.

In addition to murder, the two men accusing of shooting Wickerson, Elijah Williams, 27, of Dellwood, and Daylan Williams, 18, of Cahokia, are charged with armed criminal action. Police did not say if the two suspects are related.

Wickerson died at a hospital, police said.

