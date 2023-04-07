ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police union on Friday fired back against allegations by the city prosecutor's office that detectives were the reason the court had to postpone a manslaughter trial.

Earlier this week, an attorney for Austin Heflin, who was to face trial April 17 in the deaths of two people, asked a judge to sanction prosecutors because multiple pieces of evidence, including DNA reports and a 911 call recording, were still missing despite multiple filings and court orders. The trial was postponed until June, and Heflin was released on bond, according to court records.

On Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office blamed police for withholding the records. "In this case, the CAO was not provided evidence in a timely manner due to acknowledged staffing challenges at the police department," Gardner spokeswoman Allison Hawk said in a statement.

But the St. Louis Police Officers' Association on Friday said Gardner's claims were unfounded and that all of the evidence in this particular case was turned over a year ago. The union said Gardner's office is "once again failing to accept responsibility" for mistakes made by its attorneys.

"Police officers shouldn’t be made scapegoats for an overworked, backlogged, and mismanaged Circuit Attorney’s Office," the union wrote in a release, sent by Business Manager Joe Steiger.

Circuit Court Judge Theresa Counts Burke wrote in the order approving sanctions that prosecutors showed a "lack of diligence" in producing the evidence in Heflin's resulting in repeated delays.

The maneuver of dismissing and refiling cases has become increasingly common as Gardner’s understaffed office, which has lost lawyers by the dozens in recent years, has struggled to prepare for trials. In 2022 alone, prosecutors dismissed and refiled at least a dozen murder cases, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

Gardner has faced a firestorm since mid February when a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee was seriously injured in a car crash while visiting downtown St. Louis. Both of the girl’s legs were amputated. The man charged with causing the wreck had a pending robbery case and remained free despite violating his bond dozens of times.

Adversaries and former allies alike called for Gardner’s resignation after years of criticism over organizational dysfunction in her office. State lawmakers ramped up an effort that would strip her of the power to prosecute most violent felonies, and Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued to remove her, arguing she has been negligent in office.