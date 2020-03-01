Police use Taser on suspect who shot at an officer

ST. LOUIS — Police used a Taser to subdue a drug suspect who shot at an officer on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood.

Officers were investigating drug-related violence in the area, and saw a 28-year-old man conducting "hand to hand transactions," the police department said in a news release. When officers approached, the suspect fled west.

An officer, 24, ordered the suspect to stop. According to police, the suspect fired a single shot through the pocket of a hoodie at the same moment that the officer shot him with a Taser, causing him to fall.

The officer was unharmed. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

Shortly after, a 24-year-old woman ran past the crime tape, police said. She was arrested on suspicion of interfering with the investigation.