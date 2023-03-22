Police are using drones to search for the grandson of two people found dead inside a home Tuesday night in Troy, Missouri.

Police released a photo of the couple's grandson, a man in his early 20s. They have called him a potential witness and a "person of interest."

The search was focused on the area of Eames and East Cherry streets after police found the couple inside a trailer about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police haven't released the names of the couple or said how they died.

The grandson apparently called police Tuesday night to say he wasn't able to reach the couple by phone and had no car to drive to their home to check on them himself. So he asked police for a "welfare check."

The couple include a man in his 70s.

Check back for updates.