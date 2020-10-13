Police: Victim killed after car crash, shooting identified as Black Jack man

ST. LOUIS — A man shot after a car crash Monday night was identified by police Tuesday.

Staveion Durham was shot in the hand and torso just before 11 p.m. after a car crash near Switzer Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

Durham, 27, died at a hospital, police say. He lived in the 10 Block of Country Lane Court in Black Jack.

Another man, who was not identified, told police that he and others in a vehicle shot at each other.

Police would not confirm Tuesday how many vehicles were involved or the nature of the reported shootout, saying only that the men in another vehicle involved in the shooting left the scene.

Durham's death is ruled a homicide. Police ask anyone with information to call 314-444-537 or anonymously contact 866-371-TIPS (8477).