Police warn of loose emu in De Soto

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police in De Soto on Saturday warned residents to stay away while they try to corral an errant emu.

About noon Saturday, the department said on Facebook that they were "currently trying to wrangle an Emu that’s loose in the city," and asked for information about the emu's owner.

"We also ask that people stay back and do not scare the animal," the Facebook post said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.