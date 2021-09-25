Police warn of loose emu in De Soto

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police in De Soto on Saturday warned residents to stay away while they try to corral an errant emu.
About noon Saturday, the department said on Facebook that they were "currently trying to wrangle an Emu that’s loose in the city," and asked for information about the emu's owner.
"We also ask that people stay back and do not scare the animal," the Facebook post said.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
