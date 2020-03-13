Police: Wentzville man charged after firing shot inside crowded Walmart store

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A Wentzville man fired a pistol inside a crowded Walmart in Lake Saint Louis during a fight with a store employee, according to a police affidavit released Friday.

Robert C. Johnson, 60, of the 600 block of Mayflower Drive, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

About 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson berated a worker about the lack of available cashiers on duty at the Walmart at 6200 Ronald Reagan Drive, used a racial slur and then punched the worker in the face, according to a probable cause statement. Johnson then pulled a semiautomatic pistol, struggled with the worker and fired a shot that narrowly missed the worker and hit the store's ceiling.

"Johnson discharged a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun inside crowded Walmart store during a peak shopping period," police said in the statement. "Johnson's actions recklessly endangered the lives of innocent people and caused panic as people were forced to run out and away from the store."

Another store employee intervened and disarmed Johnson, the statement said. Police said Johnson was the aggressor in the scuffle with the store worker.

Johnson was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bail. He did not yet have a lawyer Friday.