Police: Witness leads to 'badly decomposed' body, murder charges

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Friday charged a St. Louis County man with murder after police found a "badly decomposed" body near the city's riverfront.

A witness told investigators last week that Kortlind N. Lewis, 34, fatally shot Darris Mooreland on Sept. 11 over a drug deal gone wrong, police wrote in charging documents. 

The witness in St. Louis County custody, also told officers where to find the body — near Adelaide Avenue and Hall Street in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood.  

Kortlind Lewis

Kortlind Nibor Lewis (Credit: St. Louis County Justice Center)

Surveillance video from the area also captured the shooting, charges say. It showed a silver Chevy Traverse driving near the intersection and coming to a stop, police said. The rear passenger window blasted out from what looked like a gunshot, then Mooreland starts running away. 

Police said the video shows Lewis getting out of the driver's seat and following Mooreland to the area where his body was later found.

Lewis was eventually arrested during a traffic stop carrying a gun that was believed to have been the same one that shot Mooreland. 

He was charged Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

Lewis was being held Monday in the St. Louis County jail on robbery and armed criminal action charges. 

An attorney for Lewis had not been listed in either case. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

