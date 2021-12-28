Police: Woman dead, man injured in shooting in North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman died and a man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the North Pointe neighborhood, police said.
The woman was not conscious or breathing, and the man had been shot in the arm in the incident just before 3:45 p.m. near Alpha and Gladys avenues, police said.
The police department's homicide division was investigating.
From staff reports
