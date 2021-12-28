 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Woman dead, man injured in shooting in North Pointe neighborhood
0 comments

Police: Woman dead, man injured in shooting in North Pointe neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A woman died and a man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the North Pointe neighborhood, police said. 

The woman was not conscious or breathing, and the man had been shot in the arm in the incident just before 3:45 p.m. near Alpha and Gladys avenues, police said. 

The police department's homicide division was investigating.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois officials outline recent surge in cases, need for vaccinations

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News