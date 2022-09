EAST ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday said the woman who died early Tuesday on Interstate 64 was standing through the car's sunroof when she fell out as the vehicle rounded a curve.

Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, Illinois, was found dead along westbound Interstate 64, at southbound Interstate 55, shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

A man at the scene told an Illinois State trooper that his girlfriend had jumped from his car, a 2017 Mercedes.

The man has not been charged with a crime.