Police: Woman dies days after being shot in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman has died days after being shot by a masked robber in the Carondelet neighborhood, police said Thursday.

Jessica Cotham was shot about 7:45 p.m. Friday near Dover Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. She was hospitalized and died of her injuries four days later.

Cotham, 35, lived in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania.

Cotham was sitting in a parked car that night with a 53-year-old man, who was in the driver's seat. A white Volkswagen Passat pulled up and a man wearing a bandana over his face got out of the Passat with a gun. The gunman opened the car door and demanded money, police said.

They gave the robber money, and he ordered them to drive away, police said.

The gunman fired shots at the car, hitting Cotham in the neck and the driver in the arm. The driver was critically injured.

The gunman was following in the Passat and drove away after the shooting. Police have not said if they have any suspects in the case.

Cotham's injuries, at first, weren't considered life-threatening so district detectives, rather than homicide investigators, were handling the case. Now that Cotham has died, homicide detectives have taken over the case.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.