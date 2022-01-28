Police: Woman dies nearly 2 weeks after being shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman who was shot nearly two weeks ago in north St. Louis County died of her injuries on Monday, police said.

The woman and a man were found shot about 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue, which is in unincorporated St. Louis County, north of Florissant, police said.

The woman has been identified as Latoyria Johnson, 33, who lived in the same block where the shooting happened. She had been hospitalized since the shooting, and died on Monday, police said.

The man's injuries were not life threatening; he was treated and released after the shooting.

An investigation remains "very active," county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a statement Friday.

No additional information has been released on the two people shot or the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at 636-529-8210. Those who want to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.