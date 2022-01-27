 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Woman fatally stabbed in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman died after being stabbed multiple times in the Greater Ville neighborhood on Thursday, police said. 

Officers arrived in the 3000 block of Whittier Street just before 7:30 p.m. The woman, who had "numerous puncture wounds," was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The body was found in the vicinity of a 24-hour day care center, Kolors Learning Center, at 3030 Whittier Street.

The death was being investigated as a homicide. No other information on the death, including the woman's identity, was available.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News