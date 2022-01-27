Police: Woman fatally stabbed in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman died after being stabbed multiple times in the Greater Ville neighborhood on Thursday, police said.
Officers arrived in the 3000 block of Whittier Street just before 7:30 p.m. The woman, who had "numerous puncture wounds," was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body was found in the vicinity of a 24-hour day care center, Kolors Learning Center, at 3030 Whittier Street.
The death was being investigated as a homicide. No other information on the death, including the woman's identity, was available.
From staff reports
