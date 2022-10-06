Police: Woman, granddaughter killed when truck runs stop sign in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A woman and her teenage granddaughter were killed Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer ran a stop sign and struck the woman's SUV in Madison County, authorities said.

The Illinois State Police identified the woman as Sheila M. Macon, 73, of Greenville, Illinois. Her passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Alton, also died. Trooper Rodger Goines refused to release the teen's name.

One of Macon's two adults sons confirmed to the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that the girl who died was Macon's granddaughter. The family said they were at the morgue and unable to comment more.

The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday at Highway 4 and Highway 140 in Madison County.

The Illinois State Police said Macon was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue west on Highway 140. The tractor-trailer was heading south on Highway 4.

The tractor-trailer ran a stop sign and hit the side of the Rogue, police said. Macon and her teenage passenger died the scene.

The truck driver was 38-year-old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, Maryland. He refused medical treatment, police said. Police cited Belay for disobeying a stop sign, the Illinois State Police said.