Police: Woman impersonating welfare worker takes 12-year-old Jennings girl

JENNINGS — A woman who may have impersonated a state child-welfare worker took a 12-year-old girl from her Jennings home on Wednesday, authorities said.

Early Thursday, police issued an endangered-person advisory for the girl, Jariah Hickman.

Jariah left her home in Jennings with the woman about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

A woman showed up at Jariah's home in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue and claimed to be from the Department of Family Services, police said. Jariah left with the woman in a black Chevrolet Impala. Police don't know the car's license plate number.

Police checked with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division and found that no one from that agency took custody of Jariah.

Jariah is 5 feet 4 and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a light-brown complexion. She was wearing a red jacket and black pants with white stripes.

The woman was wearing a black peacoat and khaki pants. Police had no additional description.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

