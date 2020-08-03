Police: Woman kicked out of Affton pizza shop for not wearing mask pepper sprays employees

AFFTON — A 27-year-old St. Louis woman, apparently upset for being asked to leave a pizza place because she wasn't wearing a mask, shot pepper spray at three employees, St. Louis County police said Monday.

St. Louis County is mandating that people wear face masks in public , including inside businesses, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Police responded to the call about 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance at St. Louis' Incredible Pizza Company on South Lindbergh Boulevard. Police said there was an altercation after customers were told they had to leave since they were not wearing masks. Witnesses and video surveillance indicated one woman used the pepper spray on the employees.