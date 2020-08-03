You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman kicked out of south St. Louis County pizza shop for not wearing mask pepper sprays employees
pizza co

Image courtesy of Google Maps.

AFFTON — A 27-year-old St. Louis woman, apparently upset for being asked to leave a pizza place because she wasn't wearing a mask, shot pepper spray at three employees, St. Louis County police said Monday.

St. Louis County is mandating that people wear face masks in public, including inside businesses, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Police responded to the call about 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance at St. Louis' Incredible Pizza Company on South Lindbergh Boulevard in unincorporated south St. Louis County. Police said there was an altercation after customers were told they had to leave since they were not wearing masks. Witnesses and video surveillance indicated one woman used the pepper spray on the employees.

The woman was issued a summons for assault.

