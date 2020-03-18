Police: Woodson Terrace man set fire and warned others, 'I'll set your house on fire, too!'

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — A Woodson Terrace man was charged this week with setting a porch fire in Breckenridge Hills.

Kevin Carmack, 45, of the 3900 block of Edmundson Road, was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree arson.

Police said officers Monday responded to a fire in the 3300 block of Calvert Avenue where police found a front porch ablaze. Firefighters put out the fire.

During the investigation, witnesses came to the scene and told police they saw Carmack walking away through a neighbor's back yard and yelling, "I'll set your house on fire, too!" according to charging documents. Police took him into custody and found two cigarette lighters in his pocket.

Carmack admitted setting the blaze and also threatened to fight officers, charges said.

He has previous convictions for burglary, stealing a vehicle, assault, DWI and drug possession, court records show.

Bail for Carmack was set at $30,000 cash. He did not have a lawyer as of Wednesday.