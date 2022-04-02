 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police work to ID body found in Big River in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities worked Saturday to identify the body of a man found in the Big River near Old Byrnesville Road.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell said because the body appeared to have been in the water for some time, the identification process may take longer than usual.

Bissell said someone called police around 5:20 p.m. Friday to report the body. He said it showed no signs of trauma.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner is working to identify the person. 

