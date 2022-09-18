Police working at Forest Park witness shooting, chase suspect in park

ST. LOUIS — Police working security at an entrance to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race witnessed a shooting between two cars and chased the suspect into the park on Saturday .

The officers reported seeing a 56-year-old man in a Chevrolet suburban shoot at a 20-year-old man in a Honda, according to an incident report. The officers were working security at the Kingshighway Boulevard and Barnes Hospital Drive entrance to the park.

The shooter drove away into Forest Park toward the Muny, police said. Other officers in the park looked for the man and arrested him at the Muny.

The man who was shot suffered a wound to his arm and was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.

Three other people were in the Honda but were uninjured, according to the incident report.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race celebrated the event's 50th anniversary this weekend in Forest Park.