Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Online appliance store Polished announced Friday that its computer system had been hacked and that its customers’ personal information had been stolen.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said the check-out page on its website was attacked beginning on March 16. The hackers extracted customers’ names, addresses, ZIP codes, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes, the filing said.

The problem has been resolved, the company said, but because it could not tell precisely which accounts were affected it sent out notifications to nearly 9,300 customers.

The financially endangered company said it could not predict what impact the attack would have on its operations and whether it would lead to additional scrutiny from regulators.

Polished started out as Goedeker’s, a mom-and-pop appliance store founded in St. Louis in 1951 and locally popular for its folksy advertisements (“Give us a chance any day but Sunday, ’cause that’s the Lord’s day”).

The company was sold in 2019 to a New York private equity firm, 1847 Holdings, for $6.2 million. Since then, it has acquired the much-larger company Appliances Connection, changed its name to Polished, promoted three new top executives and then forced them out, failed to meet SEC deadlines for required filings, announced that the forced-out CEO had charged the company $800,000 in expenses unrelated to the company and its operations, indicated that it had illegally been hiring undocumented workers and said that it is looking for a buyer.

Polished stock closed at $0.50 Friday, up 1% on the day but down nearly 97% from its all-time high of $14.58, which was reached in February 2021.