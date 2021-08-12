 Skip to main content
Pontoon Beach man charged in 2020 death of his 6-year-old daughter

A father has been charged in connection with the February 2020 death of his 6-year-old daughter in a car crash in the Metro East community of South Roxana.

Frank Williford, 29, of Pontoon Beach, has been charged with reckless homicide and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of methamphetamine, South Roxana police Chief Bob Coles said Thursday.

Williford's daughter, Layla A. Williford-Mason, was killed and four people were injured Feb. 23, 2020, in a two-vehicle crash.

Layla died after a car driven by her father collided with a pickup on Highway 111.

Williford and the driver of the pickup, Pavel Chernyavskiy, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Layla's sibling was also taken to a hospital. A passenger in the pickup, Alex E. Turner, 21, also was transported.

Coles said the investigation was prolonged by the pandemic.

Bail for Williford was set at $250,000. 

