Pontoon Beach police chase ends overnight in St. Louis crash, with suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — A Pontoon Beach police chase crossed state lines before ending in a crash in St. Louis overnight, leaving one officer with minor injuries.

The pursuit initiated by Pontoon Beach police ended about 12:15 a.m. Friday near Riverview Drive and Hall Street in north St. Louis when the suspect's car hit another vehicle, St. Louis police said.

After the crash, the man who was being pursued jumped out and ran, while his vehicle continued moving, police said.

While the vehicle was in motion it temporarily pinned the leg of a St. Louis officer against a parked police vehicle, police said.

The officer had a minor leg injury, but was treated at the scene.

The suspect had attempted to run from the crash, but was then taken into custody, police said.

St. Louis police said they did not have additional details Friday, including what prompted the Pontoon Beach police chase. A call to Pontoon Beach police was not immediately returned.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.