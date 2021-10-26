Pontoon Beach police officer dies after being shot at gas station

PONTOON BEACH — A Pontoon Beach police officer has died after being shot Tuesday morning at a gas station.

Officer Tyler Timmins died at St. Louis University hospital of his injuries, said Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police.

The officer's body was transported to the St. Louis medical examiner's office Tuesday afternoon, escorted by a procession of police cars that stretched for a half-mile.

Timmins was shot about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. As the officer walked toward a vehicle he suspected had been stolen, a man began firing, Bufford said.

Illinois State Police said a man was arrested on the scene immediately after the shooting. Police had not publicly identified the suspect.

The vehicle that apparently sparked the officer's interest was a stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Missouri license plates.

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital in Granite City with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, which specializes in the most critical cases. Officers from numerous departments were congregating outside in support.