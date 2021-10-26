 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pontoon Beach police officer in 'bad shape' after shooting at gas station
0 comments
breaking top story

Pontoon Beach police officer in 'bad shape' after shooting at gas station

{{featured_button_text}}
Police outside Granite City hospital

Police officers embrace while waiting outside the emergency room at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

UPDATED at 10:25 a.m. with officer being shot after seeing a stolen car.

A Pontoon Beach police officer was in "bad shape" Tuesday after being shot at a gas station, an area police chief confirmed to the Post-Dispatch.

Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback provided the update about the Pontoon Beach officer after other jurisdictions either declined to comment or could not be reached. The officer's name has not been released.

The Pontoon Beach police officer was shot about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road.

Illinois State Police said a man was arrested immediately after the shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The injured officer was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to a St. Louis hospital. Officers from numerous departments were congregating outside in support.

The Pontoon Beach officer approached a car on the lot of the gas station. The officer suspected the car had been stolen. A man "began firing" at the officer, said Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police.

Bufford confirmed that the officer suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police officers throughout the Metro East are filling in on patrol for Pontoon Beach officers now because their officers are "obviously shook up," Fillback said.

Speedway shooting in Pontoon Beach

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page discusses latest update on COVID cases in schools

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News