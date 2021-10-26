Pontoon Beach police officer in 'bad shape' after shooting at gas station

UPDATED at 10:25 a.m. with officer being shot after seeing a stolen car.

A Pontoon Beach police officer was in "bad shape" Tuesday after being shot at a gas station, an area police chief confirmed to the Post-Dispatch.

Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback provided the update about the Pontoon Beach officer after other jurisdictions either declined to comment or could not be reached. The officer's name has not been released.

The Pontoon Beach police officer was shot about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road.

Illinois State Police said a man was arrested immediately after the shooting.

The injured officer was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to a St. Louis hospital. Officers from numerous departments were congregating outside in support.

The Pontoon Beach officer approached a car on the lot of the gas station. The officer suspected the car had been stolen. A man "began firing" at the officer, said Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police.

Bufford confirmed that the officer suffered life-threatening injuries.