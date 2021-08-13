 Skip to main content
Pontoon Beach woman charged after death of son found in lake
Pontoon Beach woman charged after death of son found in lake

EDWARDSVILLE — Prosecutors on Friday charged a Pontoon Beach woman in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son in March. 

Amiethyst Carruba, 23, is facing a single count of endangering the life or health of a child after Pontoon Beach police found her child March 5 floating in Mallard Lake, unresponsive. 

The child was immediately resuscitated using CPR but eventually died at a hospital, prosecutors said. 

"The preventable death of a young (child) is devastating," said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine. "While nothing can bring him back, we hope to ensure justice is served on his behalf." 

