Pontoon Beach woman charged after death of son found in lake

EDWARDSVILLE — Prosecutors on Friday charged a Pontoon Beach woman in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son in March.

Amiethyst Carruba, 23, is facing a single count of endangering the life or health of a child after Pontoon Beach police found her child March 5 floating in Mallard Lake, unresponsive.

The child was immediately resuscitated using CPR but eventually died at a hospital, prosecutors said.

"The preventable death of a young (child) is devastating," said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine. "While nothing can bring him back, we hope to ensure justice is served on his behalf."