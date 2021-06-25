Poplar Street, MLK bridges closed due to 'police activity' in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The Poplar Street and Martin Luther King bridges are closed Friday night due to "police activity" on Interstate 64 and Interstate 55 in St. Clair County.

In a social media post around 9 p.m., the Illinois Department of Transportation called the situation "fluid" and said it would likely be "several hours" before the bridges will reopen.

Eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed in St. Clair County, but IDOT said the closure could affect both lanes.

Authorities have not clarified what police activity is happening.

IDOT encouraged drivers who need to cross the Mississippi River, including those attending tonight's Cardinals game, to use alternate river bridges such as Clark, Chain of Rocks, Stan Musial Veterans Memorial and Jefferson Barracks.

Missouri Highway Patrol has not been asked to close interstates, a spokesperson said just after 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

