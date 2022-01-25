 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porsche smashes into Belleville home after driver suffers medical emergency

BELLEVILLE — A 75-year-old Swansea man driving a Porsche crashed into a home here Tuesday, causing "extensive damage" and hitting another vehicle, police said.

Authorities said the man suffered an unidentified medical emergency while driving west on Illinois Route 161 near Sullivan Drive. The car left the road, traveled through an open field area, crossed the street and smashed into a home at 1205 Hanna Drive. 

The man had visible head injuries and was transported from the scene, police said. No one in the home was injured. 

An investigation continues. 

