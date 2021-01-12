Possible human skull found in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A possible human skull was found Tuesday in East St. Louis.
Police at about 10 a.m. received a call for the discovery a skull near Marybelle Avenue and 69th Street, said Illinois State Police, who are investigating with East St. Louis police.
A possible human skull was also found last month near a boat ramp on the Missouri River in Berkeley.
Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers or Illinois State Police at 618-304-2703.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
