Possible human skull found on sand bar near Missouri River

BERKELEY — A possible human skull was found near a boat ramp on the Missouri River Friday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The age of the skull is still being determined by the St. Louis County Medical Examiners Office, but Missouri Highway Patrol said it was old and had been there for many years.

The skull was first reported around 8:30 a.m. by two men hunting arrowheads on a sand bar at Weldon Spring Conservation Area, on the St. Louis County side of the river, according to the highway patrol.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.