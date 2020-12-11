 Skip to main content
Possible human skull found on sand bar near Missouri River
BERKELEY — A possible human skull was found near a boat ramp on the Missouri River Friday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

The age of the skull is still being determined by the St. Louis County Medical Examiners Office, but Missouri Highway Patrol said it was old and had been there for many years. 

The skull was first reported around 8:30 a.m. by two men hunting arrowheads on a sand bar at Weldon Spring Conservation Area, on the St. Louis County side of the river, according to the highway patrol. 

