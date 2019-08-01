ST. LOUIS – Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner is violating Missouri's open records law by refusing to release contracts and invoices that would reveal how her office is spending public money on legal and professional services, the Post-Dispatch said in a lawsuit filed this week.
The newspaper's attorney, Joseph Martineau of Lewis Rice, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in St. Louis Circuit Court asking a judge to order Gardner's office to release the records.
On July 18, Gardner's office rejected the newspaper's requests from April and May for her office's contracts since Jan. 1, 2017, her first day in office, including agreements to pay law firms, consultants and community activists for services. Assistant Circuit Attorney Jim Michaels' response said the contracts are closed "records related to legal actions, causes of action or litigation involving a public governmental body."
The Sunshine Law, Missouri’s open records law, requires governments to respond to requests for access to public records within three days. The law requires that its exemptions from disclosing public records must be "strictly construed" to promote a public policy of openness.
The office's refusal to provide the records came three months after the newspaper's first records request, and 48 days after it requested 11 contracts with specific entities, the lawsuit said.
Some of those contractors have been working for the Circuit Attorney's Office during a grand jury investigation into her office and a private investigator indicted in June on perjury and evidence tampering charges. Gardner's office has previously released contracts and invoices to the Post-Dispatch related to the 2018 investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens.