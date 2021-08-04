Postal worker accused of trashing mail in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An employee of the U.S. Postal Service was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on a charge of delaying or destroying mail.
The indictment in U.S. District Court in St. Louis says Cody Johnson delayed or destroyed the mail on May 3 in St. Louis County. No other details were provided and no lawyer is listed for Johnson in court documents.
The date, however, matches mail found in a dumpster May 3 by Ferguson business owner Jonathan Thomas. Thomas told the Post-Dispatch that the discovery followed complaints about bad service, and that he had contacted postal inspectors to report his find.
Robert Patrick
