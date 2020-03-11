Postal worker sentenced to probation for stealing meds from mail

HAZELWOOD — A former employee of a Hazelwood postal facility was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to six months of house arrest and five years of probation for stealing prescription medicine from the mail, prosecutors said.
Aaron Hiner, 55, of Ferguson, worked at the St. Louis Metro Annex from 2004 to March 2019, prosecutors said. Hiner stole 147 Express Scripts packages on Jan. 15 and March 5 of last year, they said, motivated by his addiction to opioids.
Hiner pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of theft of mail by a Postal Service employee.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
