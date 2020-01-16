Potosi motorist killed after colliding with dump truck in Franklin County

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a dump truck on an Interstate 44 service road in Franklin County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Timothy J. Buerk Jr., 35, of Potosi.

Buerk was driving west in the eastbound lane of I-44's south outer road about 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said. An oncoming Mack dump truck swerved to avoid Buerk's car, and Buerk swerved to avoid the truck, police said. The two vehicles collided east of the 243-mile marker, near the Highway AH exit.

Buerk died at the scene. The patrol said they don't know if Buerk had been wearing a seat belt.