A woman from Potosi was fatally injured late Tuesday night after her car ran off a road, went airborne over a creek and hit a tree.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Stacey L. Sandeberg, 32.
Police said Sandeberg crashed about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 21 at Brown Hollow Road. The crash site is in Washington County.
Sandeberg had been driving a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe south on the highway when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle went airborne over a creek, police said, and hit a tree.
Sandeberg, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at a hospital early Wednesday.