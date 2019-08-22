Subscribe for 99¢

A woman from Potosi was fatally injured late Tuesday night after her car ran off a road, went airborne over a creek and hit a tree.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Stacey L. Sandeberg, 32.

Police said Sandeberg crashed about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 21 at Brown Hollow Road. The crash site is in Washington County.

Sandeberg had been driving a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe south on the highway when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle went airborne over a creek, police said, and hit a tree.

Sandeberg, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at a hospital early Wednesday.

Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

