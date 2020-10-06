Prairie Farms employee from O'Fallon, Mo., admits scamming company, customer

ST. LOUIS — A woman from O'Fallon, Missouri, pleaded guilty to three federal mail fraud charges Tuesday and admitted stealing money from Prairie Farms Dairy Supply Co. and a Dairy Queen store.
Stephanie Baker, 48, worked in the Prairie Farms accounting department at the time. Beginning in March 2018, she applied payments from other customers to the account of a Dairy Queen in Columbia, Illinois. She then told the DQ owner that in order to keep receiving dairy products and supplies, she would need to be paid in cash. The owner met Baker on "numerous" occasions and handed over more than $48,000. She used the money for personal expenses including the boarding and care of a show horse.
Baker covered up her scheme by applying payments from other customers to the Columbia DQ account, her plea says.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, she could face roughly two years in prison when sentenced in January.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.