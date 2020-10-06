Prairie Farms employee from O'Fallon, Mo., admits scamming company, customer

Stephanie Baker, 48, worked in the Prairie Farms accounting department at the time. Beginning in March 2018, she applied payments from other customers to the account of a Dairy Queen in Columbia, Illinois. She then told the DQ owner that in order to keep receiving dairy products and supplies, she would need to be paid in cash. The owner met Baker on "numerous" occasions and handed over more than $48,000. She used the money for personal expenses including the boarding and care of a show horse.