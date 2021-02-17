 Skip to main content
Prairie Farms employee from O'Fallon, Mo., gets year in jail, must repay $192k
ST. LOUIS — A woman from O'Fallon, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to 366 days in prison and was ordered to repay $192,000 that she stole from her bosses and others.

Stephanie Baker, 48, pleaded guilty in October to three federal mail fraud charges. She admitted that in 2018, while working in the accounting department at the Prairie Farms dairy company, she told the owner of a Dairy Queen in Columbia, Illinois, she would need to be paid in cash in order to keep him supplied with products.

The owner met Baker on "numerous" occasions and handed over more than $48,000. She used the money for personal expenses including the boarding and care of a show horse.

Baker applied payments from other customers to the owner's account to cover up the scheme, her plea says. She must now repay both Prairie Farms and the Dairy Queen owner. 

