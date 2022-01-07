Pre-dawn blaze damages former hotel in Fenton

FENTON — The former Stratford Inn, abandoned and vacant, caught fire Friday morning, and more than 75 firefighters combined efforts in the bitter cold to help put out the pre-dawn blaze.
The three-alarm fire was reported about 6 a.m. Friday when a person driving by saw smoke coming from the building, said Scott Barthelmass, assistant fire chief of the Eureka Fire Protection District.
Several rooms were on fire, and the flames had spread into the ceiling of the sprawling structure. Barthelmass said the hotel had been closed and sold about three years ago.
“Even though it’s vacant, we have to check every room,” he said.
Firefighters in the sweep found no one in the building.
The fire got into the ceiling of the structure, and firefighters were on the metal roof cutting it apart to get to the flames.
Crews had the fire out in about two hours. No firefighters were hurt. County fire and police investigators were looking for the cause.
With the chilly temperatures — about 10 degrees — fire crews were working in shifts, and Metro provided a bus for firefighters to keep warm on breaks.
“We have trucks sitting in ice,” Barthelmass said.
The old hotel, at 800 South Highway Drive, is closed. Firefighters said the building was unstable and that flames were seen coming from a rear window.
County assessor records show the property on 10 acres is owned by Infinity Hospitality.
Built in 1958, the two-story hotel spanned 120,000 square feet and sat across from the old Chrysler Plant on Interstate 44. Poor families were living in by-the-week motel rooms there as late as November 2018, when Fenton cracked down on the practice and forced them to vacate.
Barthelmass said firefighters came from Fenton, Eureka, Valley Park, West County, Kirkwood, Crestwood, Mehlville, Saline Valley, High Ridge, Metro West, Monarch and Webster Groves.