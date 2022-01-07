Pre-dawn blaze damages former hotel in Fenton

FENTON — The former Stratford Inn, abandoned and vacant, caught fire Friday morning, and more than 75 firefighters combined efforts in the bitter cold to help put out the pre-dawn blaze.

The three-alarm fire was reported about 6 a.m. Friday when a person driving by saw smoke coming from the building, said Scott Barthelmass, assistant fire chief of the Eureka Fire Protection District.

Several rooms were on fire, and the flames had spread into the ceiling of the sprawling structure. Barthelmass said the hotel had been closed and sold about three years ago.

“Even though it’s vacant, we have to check every room,” he said.

Firefighters in the sweep found no one in the building.

The fire got into the ceiling of the structure, and firefighters were on the metal roof cutting it apart to get to the flames.

Crews had the fire out in about two hours. No firefighters were hurt. County fire and police investigators were looking for the cause.

With the chilly temperatures — about 10 degrees — fire crews were working in shifts, and Metro provided a bus for firefighters to keep warm on breaks.