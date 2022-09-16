Preliminary injunction postpones meetings for St. Louis police and jail reform boards

ST. LOUIS — Two boards under a new agency branded to strengthen police accountability and community trust had its upcoming meetings postponed on Friday.

The meetings, both scheduled for Sept. 19, were delayed due to a preliminary injunction on the city's new Division of Civilian Oversight issued by Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser on Sept. 9, the new agency's commissioner Matthew Brummund told board members on Friday.

The injunction was issued after police unions sued on Aug. 8, after Mayor Tishaura Jones signed the ordinance into law, creating the new agency. Police unions pleaded to the court that the agency, its boards and policies would negatively affect the recruitment and retention of officers as well as public safety.

The Civilian Oversight Board examines police misconduct allegations and use-of-force incidents, and the Detention Facilities Oversight Board examines incidents involving staffers at city jails. Both civilian oversight boards, now under the new agency, hold subpoena power.

The meeting cancellations come as social justice groups called for an investigation this week after the deaths of six people in one of the city's jails this year and the fatal police shootings of a 61-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in the past two weeks.