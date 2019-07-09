CHESTERFIELD — Police shut down the Premium Outlet mall for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon after at least one man fired five shots at the plaza there.
Police do not believe anyone was hit by the gunfire, and that the man fired at two other people he knew. Store employees sought shelter in bathrooms and hid in the stores, police said.
Police were called to the outdoor outlet mall at about 1 p.m. and arrested the man they believe fired the shots and found a gun on him, said Chesterfield Lt. Chris Connelly.
Police then closed the mall and searched store-by-store before reopening the complex at about 1:45 p.m., Connelly said.
Police were looking for a black man and a white woman who left in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Connelly said he did not know the motive for the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.