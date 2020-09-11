President of Ethical Society of Police retires after 20 years with police department

ST. LOUIS — Sgt. Heather Taylor, the outspoken leader of the Ethical Society of Police, turned in her badge Friday after 20 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Taylor served five years as head of ESOP, an organization founded almost 50 years ago to fight racism in the city police department and the community.
When Taylor took over as president of ESOP, the organization was in turmoil as it helped prosecute its former president, Darren Wilson, for stealing more than $80,000 from the group.
And now, as she steps down from the position, the organization continues to face challenges, including a recent report from ESOP that detailed ongoing racism within the police department.
St. Louis, along with the rest of the nation, is also in the midst of ongoing social unrest related to police killings, and some activists and politicians have called for defunding police departments.
“It’s bittersweet,” Taylor said. “There is no opportunity for me to put on a uniform again and stand up for people or intervene when I think some officer is doing something wrong. I won’t be right there to immediately effect change.”
ESOP, with more than 300 officers in the region, was recently recognized as an organization for the first time by St. Louis County.
Since Taylor took over as president of ESOP, three officers have served as city police chief.
Taylor has called for several officers to resign, be fired, or be criminally charged in recent years, including former Chief Sam Dotson and former Officer Jason Stockley, who remained on the police force for years while he was investigated in a fatal 2011 shooting.
”She’s taken ethical to a level that we’ve never been before,” said Sean James, a fellow officer and vice president of ESOP. “Those will be big shoes to fill to even accomplish what all she’s accomplished.”
Taylor noted that no one is above the law, and she said her criticism of officials and policies, regardless of race, has led to her being reprimanded several times.
“Whoever replaces me: Stand up, tell the truth, be fair, be transparent, because you’re not going to get much of that with our city leadership,” Taylor said. “You’re not always going to agree with the community — not going to believe that all officer-involved shootings are bad. I don’t believe that at all.”
After her official last day later this month, Taylor said she’ll eventually relocate to Florida, where her husband accepted a new job. She plans to pursue a doctoral degree in law and continue to work in the justice system through organizations such as the Innocence Project.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson in a statement thanked Taylor “for her service to the City of St. Louis and SLMPD, and (I) wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
