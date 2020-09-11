President of Ethical Society of Police retires after 20 years with police department

ST. LOUIS — Sgt. Heather Taylor, the outspoken leader of the Ethical Society of Police, turned in her badge Friday after 20 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Taylor served five years as head of ESOP, an organization founded almost 50 years ago to fight racism in the city police department and the community.

When Taylor took over as president of ESOP, the organization was in turmoil as it helped prosecute its former president, Darren Wilson, for stealing more than $80,000 from the group.

And now, as she steps down from the position, the organization continues to face challenges, including a recent report from ESOP that detailed ongoing racism within the police department.

St. Louis, along with the rest of the nation, is also in the midst of ongoing social unrest related to police killings, and some activists and politicians have called for defunding police departments.