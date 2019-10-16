ST. LOUIS — A Missouri inmate who confessed while in prison to a 1999 cold-case homicide in St. Louis has reached a plea deal for a 15-year term on top of the sentence he's already serving.
DeAngelo Thomas, 40, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 1999 killing of Floyd Epps.
Last year, Thomas told prison officials he wanted to confess to Epps' murder.
“I killed Craig Epps in cold blood with a .32 caliber pistol sometime in late 1998 or early 99,” DeAngelo Thomas wrote, mistaking Epps' first name, according to charging documents. “I can’t remember exactly when but he ran around the corner from a school, I believe, collapsed and died. This is my confession. DeAngelo Thomas-El.”
Epps, 30, was found dead on Feb. 6, 1999, in Eads Square Park. The park is next to Hodgen Elementary School in the Gate District neighborhood of St. Louis. The victim was shot twice, a short item in the Post-Dispatch reported at the time. He was found by a passer-by early on a Saturday, but may have been killed the night before, police said.
The case had been unsolved for 19 years until Thomas' confession. Last year, Thomas told a St. Louis detective summoned to interview him in prison that he was 19 at the time and had given Epps money to buy him alcohol at a grocery store. When Epps came back with the alcohol, they argued over how much change was due, charges said.
They fought, and Epps gained the upper hand, charges said. Then Thomas pulled a gun, and Epps ran. Thomas fired after him and knew he hit Epps because he heard a scream of pain, he told police.
Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser on Tuesday accepted Thomas' plea and sentenced him to a 15-year term, on top of a 25-year sentence Thomas is serving at the Potosi Correctional Center for robbery. He has been incarcerated since February 2000.