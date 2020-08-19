You are the owner of this article.
Prison phone calls lead to charges in 2017 double homicide in Carondelet neighborhood
Prison phone calls lead to charges in 2017 double homicide in Carondelet neighborhood

Couple shot to death riding motorcycle in St. Louis

Police investigate a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis that left a man and a woman who had been on a motorcycle dead. Image from KTVI video

 KTVI

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man's recorded phone calls to family from prison have linked him to a 2017 double homicide in the city's Carondelet neighborhood, authorities said.

Darnell Rogers

Darnell Rogers was charged in an Oct. 24, 2017, double homicide in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis.

Darnell Rogers, 25, of the 200 block of Dover Street, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and four counts of armed criminal action. A judge ordered Rogers held without bail.

Police said Rogers fatally shot Megan Nieder, 27, and Joseph Finger, 40, on Oct. 24, 2017, in the 200 block of Bellerive Boulevard, near Minnesota Avenue. The victims were found near a stolen motorcycle. Police recovered 9mm and .22-caliber shell casings at the scene along with a black purse strap, but no purse, charges said. Witnesses told police Finger had several thousand dollars but police found no money at the scene. According to cellphone records, Rogers had called Finger the night before the shooting.

Rogers was charged in a robbery in St. Louis County a few days after Nieder and Finger's deaths, court records say. He pleaded guilty in February 2019 and received a 10-year prison term.

While serving his sentence at a prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, Rogers called relatives asking them to get rid of a black purse from the basement of his parents' home, charges say. The calls were recorded. A St. Louis detective got a search warrant, seized the black purse and determine it matched the strap found at the crime scene. Lab tests of the bag also found Finger's DNA.

Nieder lived in the 7400 block of Gayola Place in Maplewood. Finger's address was in the 8400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis, in the Patch neighborhood south of the shooting scene.

