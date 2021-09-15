Prisoner with a conscience helped St. Louis' cold-case unit cross one off the list

Convicted robber DeAngelo Thomas, from his Missouri prison cell, used paper he bought in the penitentiary canteen to write his confession.
In three sentences, Thomas got the victim’s first name wrong and guessed at the year. But when he penned his admission, that he had killed “in cold blood,” Thomas felt relief.
“Just like a weight lifted on my shoulder,” he told the Post-Dispatch in a recent interview, the first time he’s talked to a reporter about the case. “I wanted to close it for the family.”
Thomas’ unlikely confession three years ago thawed a cold case in St. Louis from 1999, the shooting death of Floyd Epps. The team of detectives working to solve cold cases in St. Louis points to this case as one of its successes.
When it formed in 2019, the St. Louis police Cold Case Unit took on 28 unsolved killings. And while its investigators tenaciously mine old files for anything overlooked or turn to rapidly changing DNA technology for help, sometimes solving mysteries just takes a lucky break, like a prisoner whose conscience ate at him too long.
Coming clean earned Thomas a 15-year prison sentence, yet he insists he has no regrets.
Thomas’ handwritten letter in 2018 immediately brought two detectives to the prison in Bowling Green. Dressed in suits and jotting down notes, they probed for specifics to make sure the facts checked out. One of the detectives, hardened from years of working homicide cases, wanted to know his true motivation.
“It was time,” Thomas told them.
Thomas was 19 when he killed Epps, a stranger who agreed to buy Thomas a bottle of whiskey because Thomas was too young. Epps, 30, bought the liquor at a grocery store near Jefferson and Lafayette avenues.
Afterward, they fought over $18.
“He took my money,” Thomas said. “He hit me and started fighting me. I chased him down and shot him.”
Epps collapsed and died in Eads Square Park, near Hodgen Elementary School. To this day, a sound from that night sticks with Thomas: the victim’s screams.
“When I shot him, I remember him yelling out in pain. He just yelled,” Thomas said. “I knew I hit him and turned around and ran.”
Thomas claims he only wanted to wound the man.
In the years immediately after the killing, police never questioned Thomas nor counted him a suspect. He wasn’t on their radar. Police figured Epps was killed by someone who knew him. Thomas, by all accounts, had gotten away with murder.
Until, that is, Thomas’ conscience pestered him. He started weighing confessing around 2006. Friends told him he was crazy to do it. He could be paroled in his robbery case in as soon as two years and be home free, they told him. Don’t confess.
‘On the money’
Thomas had been reading the Bible, which was more convincing than his friends.
“I knew I had to repent,” he said. “Thinking about it bothered me. It was on my mind.”
When he stopped taking his antipsychotic medication and wound up on suicide watch, he recalled, he thought even harder about admitting his crime. Once he returned to a regular cell, he told a sergeant supervisor he wanted to confess.
She said he’d have to write it down, so he began with this sentence: “I killed Craig Epps in cold blood with a .32 caliber pistol sometime in late 1998 or early 99.”
He had seen an article in the newspaper shortly after the murder but misremembered Epps’ first name.
After writing his confession, Thomas mentioned it to a prisoner who was his religious leader in the Moorish Science Temple of America. The man was incredulous, asking, “What were you thinking?”
Morley Swingle was an assistant circuit attorney in St. Louis when Thomas confessed. Swingle credits lead detective Joshua Wenstrom with doing the leg work to verify the confession was genuine.
“He did really nail it down,” Swingle said of Wenstrom. “He did a very thorough job of coming up with every way he could possible to corroborate what this man was saying to make sure it wasn’t a false confession.”
Wenstrom was dubious at first: “I was thinking, ‘This is too good to be true.’”
Detectives found microfilm of the Post-Dispatch article Thomas had read, to explain how Thomas knew Epps’ last name. They confirmed that Thomas lived in St. Louis at the time and hadn’t been in jail. They talked with relatives of Epps to confirm he lived close by and would make trips to the store. They also confirmed the caliber of the weapon Thomas claimed he used.
“It was a unique caliber,” Wenstrom said Tuesday. “And he got it right on the money.”
Swingle called it a “good bit of work,” with police showing how Thomas “knew things that only the killer would know.”
“It was just amazing how, since this was a stranger-on-stranger crime, if the guy had not come forward with this confession, the case would not have been made,” Swingle said.
Even Epps’ family long suspected the wrong person, Swingle added.
A confession rarely closes a cold case.
“I would say 90% of the cold cases are made (through) DNA,” Swingle said.
Wenstrom worked as a St. Louis homicide detective participating with the Cold Case Unit until he retired in February. He said he’s proud the unit counts it a success and is equally proud that Epps’ family was able to see the case solved.
Thomas figured Epps’ relatives would rejoice and thank him for his honesty, but thanks never came. They urged the judge to deliver a harsh penalty. In October 2019, Thomas pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter under a plea deal. A judge sentenced him to a 15 years for the crime, which Thomas thought was too long.
Epps’ family couldn’t be reached by the Post-Dispatch for comment.
Thomas, now 42, scoffs a bit at police for taking credit for the conviction.
“They got lucky,” Thomas said. “They didn’t have nothing until I confessed, and they got to close a 19-year-old murder case.”
Now at the Potosi Correctional Center, he is scheduled for a parole hearing in December 2026 on his six sentences, including robbery, manslaughter and armed criminal action. His sentences expire in 2041, said Chris Neiman, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Thomas has advice for family members of murder victims whose cases remain unsolved:
“Tell them to keep praying for justice,” he said. “And maybe one day their killer will confess.”
A case ‘runs cold’
The St. Louis Police Department formed its Cold Case Unit in February 2019; its current caseload dates to the early 1980s.
Maj. Shawn Dace said the unit has had six successes.
“Out of the 28 we started with, we have been able to make six ... ‘hot’ again,” meaning there are new leads for detectives to investigate. Aside from the Epps case, the other five “hot” cases haven’t resulted in charges, and Dace won’t share specifics.
Investigators here consider a case cold when, regardless of how old it is, police have no viable leads.
“Usually after three or four years,” Dace said, “it runs cold, the leads have been exhausted.”
The Cold Case Unit consists of eight detectives and two sergeants who spend time on these cases in addition to their other duties with the homicide division. Dace said he’s proud of the detectives’ commitment: “They come in on their vacations, keep their phones on on their off days and when they’re fishing with their kids or whatever.”
The veteran sergeants in charge are Sgt. Brian McGlynn and Sgt. Scott Ecker, with a combined 60-plus years’ experience in police work.
Advances in DNA technology and genetic genealogy have helped police nationwide to reopen investigations. Labs can analyze the tiniest of DNA samples, such as hair and skin cells, once thought too small or too damaged. St. Louis investigators periodically go through the cold-case archives to see what, if any, of the new technology could help.
With newer technologies, Dace added, cases “that we could not investigate five, even two or three years ago, we have got the ability to do that now.”
Even though DNA technology is the big news, police find that, sometimes, the key to making progress is simply time and people’s changing mindset.
“Sometimes,” Dace said, “it takes years before witnesses are comfortable to come forward.”
With that in mind, Dace renewed an appeal this year for help from the public in perhaps the coldest case of all: the death of “Little Jane Doe,” a headless girl discovered 38 years ago and whose identity is still a mystery.
Two men scavenging for pipes found her body Feb. 28, 1983, in an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. She had been in the basement about four days, according to police. She was Black, between the ages of 8 and 11, weighed about 58 pounds and was about 4-foot-10 without her head, which had been removed after death and was never found.
Police believe she had been sexually assaulted, Dace said.
She was clad only in a dirty yellow V-neck long-sleeve sweater, and her hands were tied in back with a red-and-white nylon rope. Dace said she had two coats of red and purple fingernail polish.
“We’re struggling to figure out, at least, even who she is,” Dace said.
The Jane Doe case has been investigated and reexamined numerous times over the years. Volumes of case files have been digitized. Investigators haven’t found any relatives through DNA.
“If anybody knows or can recollect a child gone missing about that time, please notify us,” he said.
Anyone with information on the Jane Doe case, or any unsolved St. Louis homicide, is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
