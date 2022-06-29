 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Problem of 911 callers hearing screeching noise in St. Louis region is fixed, Verizon says

Story updated at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday with Verizon reporting that the 911 problems were corrected. 

ST. LOUIS — Some Verizon cellular users calling 911 this week were unable to get through, hearing only a screeching noise, according to St. Louis County public safety officials. 

The problem was first reported June 22 and appeared to affect some Verizon users across the entire St. Louis region.

Verizon spokesperson Kacie Holder wrote in an email to the Post-Dispatch that the problem had been fixed by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Interruptions in fiber connections between 911 centers and Verizon's network caused the "temporary degradation in service," Holder wrote.

"Engineers were able to identify and resolve the issues by moving traffic to alternate fiber paths, and service has now been restored," her message states. 

Callers experiencing the problem were instructed to hang up and wait for a call back from 911 dispatchers, said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus Wednesday morning. 

The screeching resulted in both the caller and dispatcher hearing the noise before the call was dropped. 

