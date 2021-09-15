 Skip to main content
Procession for fallen Wentzville Marine will close parts of I-70, I-270 today
Procession for fallen Wentzville Marine will close parts of I-70, I-270 today

Thousands gather to pay respects to Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

Hundreds of Patriot Guard Riders lead the procession of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, one of 13 U.S. service members killed last month in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 26, 2021. Thousands of people waited along the shoulder and overpasses in St. Charles on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, to pay their respects during the procession. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

ST. CHARLES — Portions of St. Louis area highways will close on Thursday for the funeral procession of a local Marine killed in Afghanistan. 

Beginning at about 2 p.m., the procession for Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, will close parts of Interstate 70 and Interstate 270. The route will run from Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County. 

The procession will travel east on I-70, then south on I-270, exit at Telegraph Road, and head north to Sheridan Road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. In all, the route is about 30 miles. 

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghans killed last month during a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

When Schmitz's remains arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on  Wednesday, his family, 800 motorcycles and dozens of law enforcement agencies were present. Thousands of others lined up on highways and overpasses as officials proceeded to the funeral home in St. Charles.  

