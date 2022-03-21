Procession route to burial site in southwest Missouri for Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A funeral procession for the burial of Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns will leave St. Francois County on Sunday morning and travel more than 250 miles to a cemetery in southwest Missouri.
The procession is scheduled to leave Boyer Funeral Home, 313 Benham Street in Bonne Terre, at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Here is the route of travel to the cemetery in Reeds, Missouri, in case people along the way want to show support for the officer.
9 a.m.: Depart Boyer Funeral Home, 313 Benham Street, Bonne Terre, Missouri
Turn Right on N. Allen Street and pass Bonne Terre Police Department and Bonne Terre Fire Department
Turn Left on Louise Street
Turn Left on N Division Street
Turn Left on E State Highway 47/Park Avenue
Veer Right onto Benham Street
Turn Right onto US Highway 67
Take exit for Bus. Route 67/N Desloge Drive and turn Right
Turn Right on Highway 8/Marty Drive
In Steelville, continue onto Highway 19/Main Street
Turn left onto I-44 W ramp (Cuba) toward Rolla
Turn right on Highway 96
Continue on Highway 96/US Route 66 into Carthage
Turn left onto US Route 66/S Garrison Avenue
Turn left on Fairview Avenue/E Highway
Continue on E Highway/F Highway/Gum Road/Fir Road to entrance to the Harvey Cemetery
Turn left into Harvey Cemetery
The graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.
(Directions provided by AJ Carrel, assistant state coordinator for the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team).
After Lane Burns' funeral Saturday in Park Hills, Missouri, a procession will travel on Sunday to southwest Missouri for his burial.