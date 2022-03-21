Procession route to burial site in southwest Missouri for Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A funeral procession for the burial of Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns will leave St. Francois County on Sunday morning and travel more than 250 miles to a cemetery in southwest Missouri.

The procession is scheduled to leave Boyer Funeral Home, 313 Benham Street in Bonne Terre, at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Here is the route of travel to the cemetery in Reeds, Missouri, in case people along the way want to show support for the officer.

9 a.m.: Depart Boyer Funeral Home, 313 Benham Street, Bonne Terre, Missouri

Turn Right on N. Allen Street and pass Bonne Terre Police Department and Bonne Terre Fire Department

Turn Left on Louise Street

Turn Left on N Division Street

Turn Left on E State Highway 47/Park Avenue

Veer Right onto Benham Street

Turn Right onto US Highway 67

Take exit for Bus. Route 67/N Desloge Drive and turn Right

Turn Right on Highway 8/Marty Drive

In Steelville, continue onto Highway 19/Main Street

Turn left onto I-44 W ramp (Cuba) toward Rolla

Turn right on Highway 96

Continue on Highway 96/US Route 66 into Carthage

Turn left onto US Route 66/S Garrison Avenue

Turn left on Fairview Avenue/E Highway

Continue on E Highway/F Highway/Gum Road/Fir Road to entrance to the Harvey Cemetery

Turn left into Harvey Cemetery

The graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.

(Directions provided by AJ Carrel, assistant state coordinator for the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team).

