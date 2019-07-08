FRANKLIN COUNTY • A St. Clair, Missouri business was fooled by a fake $20 bill meant to be used on a movie set, but discovered the scheme and reported it to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, officials said Monday.
The business received the money sometime between June 28 and Friday, officials said. In place of where it states "Federal Reserve note" and "The United States of America" on real $20 bills, the fake says "motion picture purposes."
"Prop money is often used for motion pictures and theater instead of using authentic U.S. currency," Franklin County officials said in a statement issued Monday. "At first glance, some prop money looks and feels like the real thing. They can easily be purchased on the internet."
Officials warn that prop $100 bills also exist and have been used in the county to fool people not looking closely at the counterfeit cash. Law enforcement officials encourage everyone to closely examine any bills received to be sure of their authenticity.