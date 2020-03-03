Prosecutor: Florissant man repeatedly molested young girl

CLAYTON — Prosecutors told a St. Louis County jury Tuesday that a 49-year-old man repeatedly molested a young girl over a five-year period.

Jurors were told during opening statements in the trial of James Eisman that he was a "father figure" to the victim, who would spend the night at his house.

Eisman, of Florissant, is accused of molesting the girl from January 2012 to December 2017, when she was younger than 15 years old. The charges against Eisman include statutory sodomy in the first degree and sexual misconduct involving a child less than 15 years of age.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Kelly Snyder told the jury that a drunken Eisman would come into the room where the child slept and either expose himself or touch her inappropriately.

Defense attorney Erika Sams said Eisman is innocent and that the girl repeatedly returned to his house. Other people who stayed at his home never saw Eisman inappropriately touch the girl, Sams said.

She said the claims of the girl, and those by a second girl who also has alleged inappropriate behavior by Eisman, "are simply not believable."

The trial is continuing this week.