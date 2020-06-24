Prosecutor: No more charges in case of Florissant police assault of fleeing suspect
FLORISSANT

Prosecutor: No more charges in case of Florissant police assault of fleeing suspect

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Wednesday that he would not file charges against two other police officers at the scene of a June 2 incident at which authorities say Florissant police detective struck a fleeing suspect with an unmarked SUV.

Fired Florissant Police Detective Joshua L. Smith, 31, of Ferguson, was charged last week with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action, accused of striking a man running from police with an SUV.

Joshua L. Smith

Joshua L. Smith, a former Florissant police detective, is charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Lohmar said in a news release Wednesday that "the two additional officers involved in the Joshua Smith investigation have been cleared of any wrongdoing."

Citing ethics rules, a spokeswoman for Lohmar said he would not elaborate on his decision. Lohmar's office is prosecuting the case because of a conflict of interest involving St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell: A son of Bell's chief of operations, Tim Swope,is a police officer who was at the scene the night of the incident.

The incident was captured by home surveillance videos, which Lohmar has called "shocking."

The case has triggered several days of protests outside the Florissant Police Department and the St. Charles County courthouse.

Missouri officer accused of striking man with SUV is charged

Six-year-old Blue Scott, of Florissant, Mo.,assumes a prone position on Sunday, June 7, 2020, as he participates with about 100 protesters in a die-in in the middle of Lindbergh Boulevard in front of the Florissant Police Station in Florissant, Mo. A suburban St. Louis police detective has been suspended after a video appears to show him hitting a man with a police SUV and then hitting the suspect at least twice while arresting him. Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan has asked St. Louis County police and the FBI to investigate. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

