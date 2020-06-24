Prosecutor: No more charges in case of Florissant police assault of fleeing suspect

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Wednesday that he would not file charges against two other police officers at the scene of a June 2 incident at which authorities say Florissant police detective struck a fleeing suspect with an unmarked SUV.

Fired Florissant Police Detective Joshua L. Smith, 31, of Ferguson, was charged last week with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action, accused of striking a man running from police with an SUV.

Lohmar said in a news release Wednesday that "the two additional officers involved in the Joshua Smith investigation have been cleared of any wrongdoing."

Citing ethics rules, a spokeswoman for Lohmar said he would not elaborate on his decision. Lohmar's office is prosecuting the case because of a conflict of interest involving St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell: A son of Bell's chief of operations, Tim Swope,is a police officer who was at the scene the night of the incident.

The incident was captured by home surveillance videos, which Lohmar has called "shocking."