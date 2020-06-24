Prosecutor: No more charges in case of Florissant police assault of fleeing suspect

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced on June 17 that his office had charged a former Florissant police detective, Joshua L. Smith, for driving a police SUV into a fleeing suspect. At left is Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan.
Jermaine Wooten, left, and Jerryl Christmas, attorneys for the victim, hold a press conference outside the St. Charles County Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced that his office has charged a former Florissant police detective, Joshua L. Smith, 31, for his role in a violent arrest in which authorities say the officer drove a police SUV into a fleeing suspect. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Wednesday that he would not file charges against two other police officers at the scene of a June 2 incident at which authorities say Florissant police detective struck a fleeing suspect with an unmarked SUV.
Fired Florissant Police Detective Joshua L. Smith, 31, of Ferguson, was charged last week with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action, accused of striking a man running from police with an SUV.
Lohmar said in a news release Wednesday that "the two additional officers involved in the Joshua Smith investigation have been cleared of any wrongdoing."
Citing ethics rules, a spokeswoman for Lohmar said he would not elaborate on his decision. Lohmar's office is prosecuting the case because of a conflict of interest involving St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell: A son of Bell's chief of operations, Tim Swope,is a police officer who was at the scene the night of the incident.
The incident was captured by home surveillance videos, which Lohmar has called "shocking."
The case has triggered several days of protests outside the Florissant Police Department and the St. Charles County courthouse.
Six-year-old Blue Scott, of Florissant, Mo.,assumes a prone position on Sunday, June 7, 2020, as he participates with about 100 protesters in a die-in in the middle of Lindbergh Boulevard in front of the Florissant Police Station in Florissant, Mo. A suburban St. Louis police detective has been suspended after a video appears to show him hitting a man with a police SUV and then hitting the suspect at least twice while arresting him. Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan has asked St. Louis County police and the FBI to investigate. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)